Northwest farmers are working with a team of international researchers to see just how high wheat yields in the region can go.
The Maximum Wheat Yield Project began as a collaboration with the United Kingdom's Yield Enhancement Network, which studied the highest-yielding wheat regions around the world.
The Pacific Northwest wasn't originally considered because it's not considered a maritime region, like others in the network.
Cat Salois, director of research and technology at the McGregor Co. in Colfax, Wash., first heard about the project during a Midwest presentation several years ago.
"Long story short, I just started becoming really annoying to the people organizing this project," Salois said. "If you're going to do a high-yield wheat performance, the Pacific Northwest needs to be involved and here is me, raising my hand, please choose me."
Scientists calculate the theoretical potential of each farm, and judge how close actual results are. Yield potential factors include rainfall, solar radiation and fertility.
In the Pacific Northwest, theoretical yields go "off the charts," in areas with a high average rainfall, Salois said.
"Being a northern latitude, we have long daylengths and more importantly, not being maritime, we have very sunny days," she said.
Those longer, sunny days align with grain fill on wheat, pushing theoretical potential "very high."
Farmers and researchers will consider management strategies.
Salois points to the National Association of Wheat Growers annual yield contest results, with some farmers reporting yields of more than 200 bushels per acre. It's a sign that the researchers' calculations for potential are accurate, she said.
Salois pointed to breeders' focus on quality to remain in export markets.
It's the job of agronomists to take the genetic potential and quality potential and capitalize on that advantage, she said.
Most farmers tend to focus on the front end of the season. During the project, Salois said, they'll think about several more critical growth points for the crop.
For example, "focusing on the grain fill period helps quality," she said.
She pointed to periods when soft wheat was high in protein and hard wheat was low in protein, neither of which are desirable characteristics.
"That is a direct consequence of what happens when grain fill is cut short," Salois said. "Our varieties aren't allowed to do what they're bred to do."
The McGregor Co. is working with 8 to 12 dryland wheat farmers.
"There's some pain associated with it," Salois said. "We're asking those growers to physically apply between four and six different treatments in big 5-acre blocks across their fields."
Salois hopes the international study will last at least five years.
The information learned will benefit the whole area, Salois said.
"We get the ability to ask scientists that have thought a lot about high-yielding wheat from different areas to think about the Pacific Northwest and our conditions," she said. "You need that outside perspective to push it a little bit."