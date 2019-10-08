Registration for Washington State University's Wheat Academy opens Oct. 8.
The two-day event will be Dec. 10-11 in Pullman.
"Usually it's full in two to three weeks," said Drew Lyon, weed science professor. "I think our record is we filled in one year in eight days."
The academy goes more in-depth and hands-on than most events, Lyon said.
Kurt Schroeder, University of Idaho cropping systems agronomist and Douglas Finklenberg, UI cropping systems area extension educator, will talk about long-term research on the economic feasibility of using agricultural lime to reduce soil acidity.
"While we know we can't continue to acidify, the economics of changing that right now don't look particularly promising, at least in the short term," Lyon said. "That's why they're doing this long-term research; they should have a better idea over time how that works out."
Other presentations include:
• New oilseed cropping systems agronomist Isaac Madsen will talk about oilseeds in rotation with wheat, and how canola roots and wheat roots work together.
• Tim Murray, WSU Extension plant pathologist, and Rachel Bomberger, WSU plant disease clinic diagnostician, talk about diagnosing and managing wheat diseases.
• Stewart Wuest, soil scientist at the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Pendleton, Ore., will speak about tillage, no-till and crop residues influencing soil water storage.
• WSU Adams County Extension director Aaron Esser will speak about wheat growth and development.
"It's really important for people to understand how wheat grows," Lyon said. "It's got a very systematic way of growing. If you understand that, it can help you diagnose lots of different things about your wheat crop."
Knowing the various stages can help farmers determine stresses or apply different products with stage restrictions, he added.
• Dale Whaley, WSU Douglas County Extension educator, and Sanford Eigenbrode, UI entomology professor, will speak about insect pests. Eigenbrode and UI soil science professor Jodi Johnson-Maynard will speak about microscopic animals and how they relate to soil health.
• WSU small grains economist Randy Fortenbery will talk about wheat market strategies.
• Paul Carter, WSU Columbia County Extension director, and Steve Van Vleet, WSU Extension educator in Whitman County, will speak about soil nutrients and deficiencies in plant health.
• Prosser, Wash., based USDA ARS researcher Lyndon Porter will talk about pulse disease management.
• Lyon and WSU weed scientist Ian Burke and research associate Rachel Zuger will talk about herbicide injuries.
Participants can take eight of 12 90-minute courses, Lyon said.
Cost is $75 for farmers and $150 for industry professionals.