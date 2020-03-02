Jeremiah Clark plans to process more than 10,000 acres of quinoa this year, up from about 2 acres when he first field-tested the crop about eight years ago.
“Now there is a consistent supply and steady, slightly growing demand,” said the owner of American Mills in Idaho Falls. “We think slow-and-steady is good. If we get too many people rushing into it, it would probably be destabilized.”
American is a key factor in that increasingly reliable supply of quinoa, which is gluten-free and rich in protein and nutrients. In addition to being used in salads and other dishes, quinoa is used as an ingredient in cereals, granola bars, flours and other products.
Clark in 2001 bought a seed-cleaning business from his father, Wade. It still operates, cleaning wheat, barley, oat, pea and lentil seed.
In 2012-13, Jeremiah Clark founded a separate quinoa-processing business and built a facility, now 2,400 square feet.
An expansion to 6,000 square feet is slated to conclude by the end of this month, he said. The larger mill and its four full-time employees have the capacity to process up to 25 million pounds of quinoa annually, about a quarter of current U.S. consumption.
Clark contracts with about 14 growers to supply the crop, which he processes and sells primarily to ingredient manufacturers.
Clark, who presented to the Idaho House Agricultural Affairs Committee Feb. 24, said the U.S. leads in quinoa consumption. Demand also is strong in Europe.
American Mills competes with another U.S. miller and some processors in India, China, Canada and Europe.
“Food manufacturers are interested in expanding as we are able to stabilize processing volume and price from year to year,” Clark said. “More manufacturers will put quinoa in their lineups.”
American Mills could expand its facility to up to 60,000 square feet on its 15-acre site in the next few years as demand warrants, he said.
“That outlook is based on interest from more growers in producing it,” said Clark, 40.
Xi Liang, assistant professor of cropping systems agronomy at the University of Idaho Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, said the Idaho Falls area is suited to quinoa because the crop does not tolerate high heat in the summer. Temperatures above 95 degrees can harm seed production.
Clark grows the variety Kailey, which he said was chosen for its quality, color (white) and agronomics.
Most of American Mills’ quinoa growers are in eastern Idaho.
“It seems like the farther away from here we get, the darker the color gets,” Clark said.