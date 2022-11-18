With the mid-term elections over, the House and Senate agriculture committees are poised to begin hearings on the next farm bill, the National Association of Wheat Growers leader says.

About 48% of the House and 21% of the Senate have never before voted on a farm bill, said Chandler Goule, CEO of NAWG.

