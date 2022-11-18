With the mid-term elections over, the House and Senate agriculture committees are poised to begin hearings on the next farm bill, the National Association of Wheat Growers leader says.
About 48% of the House and 21% of the Senate have never before voted on a farm bill, said Chandler Goule, CEO of NAWG.
"Overall, a third of Congress has never debated, discussed or learned about a farm bill," he said. "I think that's the biggest hurdle. I'm not so worried about the Senate and House agriculture committees, it's going to be the broader agenda of getting the message out and doing that large education."
Also, the House flipped to a Republican majority, which was not surprising, he said.
"I think a lot of people are quite surprised it is not by a larger margin," he said.
The Senate is in a position to begin discussions a little sooner because its leadership did not change, he said. The House needs to reshuffle committee assignments in December.
NAWG farm bill priorities include protecting crop insurance so wheat growers have a strong and reliable safety net, supporting financial and technical assistance provided through voluntary conservation programs and enhancing USDA’s market access programs.
Goule said one hot topic will be budget authority, both to adequately fund current farm bill programs and raise the reference price used for price loss coverage — known as PLC — crop insurance for wheat farmers.
Goule is still "very skeptical" that a farm bill will be completed in 2023 because of the House leadership changes.
Railroad worries
Another concern is a potential railroad strike. A master contract between the major freight railroads and the unions was negotiated earlier this fall but three of the 12 unions have rejected it.
Goule said he would not be surprised if Democrats push the issue into early next year, to make Republicans handle it.
"I don't think there's a good way out of it regardless of what you do," he said. "So for ag, I could see that being a very contentious issue over the next couple of months until the new Congress is set."
About 75% of all U.S. wheat is on a railcar at some point, Goule said.
"If we have a rail strike, I think you're going to see a tremendous disruption across the entire supply chain," he said.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com