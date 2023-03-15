1001_CP_MW Rockford elevator 3 (copy)

The CHS grain elevator in Rockford, Wash. The cooperative has agreed to pay $218,500 to settle allegations runoff from the facility violated the Clean Water Act.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press file

A national farm cooperative has agreed to pay $218,500 to settle allegations it discharged pollutants from a Washington grain elevator in violation of the Clean Water Act.

The agreement resolves a lawsuit filed nearly two years ago by the Spokane Riverkeeper environmental group, which claimed stormwater from the CHS facility in Rockford, Wash., contained unlawfully high levels of copper, zinc and turbidity.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

