A national farm cooperative has agreed to pay $218,500 to settle allegations it discharged pollutants from a Washington grain elevator in violation of the Clean Water Act.
The agreement resolves a lawsuit filed nearly two years ago by the Spokane Riverkeeper environmental group, which claimed stormwater from the CHS facility in Rockford, Wash., contained unlawfully high levels of copper, zinc and turbidity.
The complaint alleged these pollutants flowed into a nearby creek from the 10-acre site, which sells fertilizers and pesticides in addition to storing grain, due to inadequate operational controls by the CHS cooperative.
In the lawsuit, Spokane Riverkeeper asked for civil penalties of $37,500 to $56,460 to be imposed on CHS for each day an alleged violation occurred.
The Minnesota-based company has not admitted to “any wrongdoing or misconduct” in the settlement, which the parties agreed “is the most appropriate means of resolving this action.”
Under the consent decree, CHS will provide $151,000 for habitat restoration projects carried out by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe in northern Idaho.
The funds will be dedicated to establishing riparian buffers, planting upland vegetation and enhancing streams and floodplains in the Hangman Creek watershed, which the lawsuit alleged was harmed by improper stormwater management at the grain elevator.
The cooperative will also pay $64,000 to compensate the environmental plaintiff for its litigation costs and up to $3,500 for expert review of the facility’s new stormwater pollution prevention plan, which must include updated “best management practices.”
As part of the plan, CHS must filter runoff from the facility with a rock “apron” around a central catch basin and with so-called “grattix boxes,” which contain layers of various sediments to capture impurities in stormwater.
During the two years the consent decree is in effect, the cooperative must provide Spokane Riverkeeper with copies of its communications with regulators about the grain elevator’s Clean Water Act permit.
If the facility discharges excessive pollutants or triggers corrective actions, CHS must also turn over the related documents to the environmental group and implement additional best management practices.
In its most recent fiscal year, the cooperative reported earning about $1.7 billion in profits on total revenues of $47.8 billion, which represented an increase of 24% over its previous year's sales.
