Two new state-of-the art plot combines will help Washington State University wheat breeders improve their efficiency as they harvest their test plots.
The Washington Grain Commission provided nearly $500,000 for the new equipment.
The new Zurn 150 plot combine harvesters include monitors for yield and information about each test plot.
"Basically when we get back from harvesting somewhere, we have all the data for yield, test weight and quality samples ready to go," said Arron Carter, WSU winter wheat breeder. "I can immediately make selections ... all within a matter of an hour after harvest."
That process would take two days with the old equipment, Carter said.
"Previously you would have to bring all the grain back, weigh every bag, collect all the data and then analyze it," he said.
"The previous combines were worn out and so the accuracy of information and timeliness (was affected)," said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission. "You've got lots and lots of plots that have got to be harvested in a short period of time, and all the data from the harvested plots generated to help further the breeding process. It totally enhances the programs themselves."
