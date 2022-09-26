Plot Combines

The new and the old. The Washington Grain Commission gave Washington State University nearly $500,000 for two new plot combines to improve speed and efficiency when harvesting research plots.

 Washington State University

Two new state-of-the art plot combines will help Washington State University wheat breeders improve their efficiency as they harvest their test plots.

The Washington Grain Commission provided nearly $500,000 for the new equipment.

