The beer industry had a flat year during the COVID-19 pandemic, an industry economist says.
"The interesting thing is, on the surface, 2020 looks a lot like 2019," said Lester Jones, chief economist for the National Beer Wholesalers Association.
The total beer supply estimate for 2020 was 203.5 million barrels, an increase of 0.1% from 203.4 million barrels in 2019.
Slightly declining per capita consumption has been "the story" for the past decade, Jones said. Consumption has dropped from 29.1 gallons per person in 2010 to 25.9 gallons per person in 2020, according to the association.
In March and April 2020, the earliest days of the pandemic, a lot of product was spoiled and destroyed, Jones said. The association has not yet done an accounting of the volume involved, he said.
"For the maltsters and the barley growers, it doesn't really matter if it got consumed or it got thrown out, the product was purchased and used," Jones said.
In the months following May, the market "kind of worked itself out," Jones said. Home consumption picked up where the restaurants, bar and stadium business channels of trade left off.
The market responded quickly, Jones said.
Keg or draft beer sales declined by 50%. That volume is typically about 10% of the U.S. beer market.
Cans of beer, typically 60% of the industry's production, rose to 66-67%, Jones said.
The brewing industry uses recyclable steel kegs to move large volumes of beer from brewers to distributors to retailers and back again. With kegs on the sidelines, the industry is relying on 12-ounce, 16-ounce or 20-ounce aluminum cans to move more volume.
"You've got a 15-gallon keg versus a 12-ounce can," Jones said, adding that recovery will be slow.
Jones said the beer industry managed to get the beer originally slated for kegs repackaged in aluminum cans.
"We have a tight can supply ... but we're not going to run out of beer," he said.
The public may have an impression of a can shortage, Jones said.
"We're the complete opposite of that," he said. "We've actually stepped up production, we're fulfilling the demand for beer through can packages without having to rely on the draft beer market."
The industry has done a good job of making extra cans and using them efficiently, Jones said. Two out of every three beers in the marketplace right now is in a can.
"That's the opposite of a shortage," he said.
But customers might not find the specific or exact product in the exact package they want, such as a long 12-pack that fits in the refrigerator he said.
Instead, they might have to purchase a six-pack or a 24-pack.
"That's not a shortage, that's just an inconvenience," Jones said. "Maybe you have to drive an extra quarter of a mile to a different store."
Tightness in the can supply is likely to continue, but not run out, he said.