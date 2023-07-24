GP Wheat & Blues.jpg (copy)

A field of wheat. Growers across the Pacific Northwest expect slightly lower yields as harvest of this year's crop begins.

 George Plaven/Capital Press

Pacific Northwest wheat farmers expect "slightly below-average" yields as harvest gets underway, industry leaders say.

Amanda Hoey

Wheat stands were strong heading into the summer, but conditions have been hot and dry over the past month, said Amanda Hoey, Oregon Wheat CEO.

Casey Chumrau

Britany Hurst Marchant

