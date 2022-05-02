PORTLAND — Pacific Coast Fruit Co., one of the Northwest's largest independent produce distributors, is creating a spinoff subsidiary trading company, allowing the multigenerational, family-run business to expand.
Forming the new trading company, according to Pacific Coast Fruit Co., is aimed at allowing both the parent company and subsidiary to grow beyond the Pacific Northwest Interstate 5 corridor. The goal is also to increase the company's buying power and improve its ability to distribute a variety of produce from both large and small-scale growers year-round.
The new subsidiary is called Pacific Coast Trading Company LLC, or PCTCo.
"We're excited that our business is evolving as we expand…," David Nemarnik, CEO of PCTCo, said in a statement.
Nemarnik's father started the regional distribution company in 1977. The company's headquarters is in Portland, and its second major warehouse is in Kent, Wash., near Seattle.
Through the years, Pacific Coast Fruit Co. has added warehouses. The most recent addition is the company's eighth distribution center in Nogales, Ariz. Other facilities are in Los Angeles; Miami; Philadelphia; Colfax, N.C; and McAllen, Texas.
Pacific Coast Trading Co., the new subsidiary, plans to continue "to grow its workforce and geographic footprint" across North America and international markets. According to a statement, the trading company plans to offer on-the-ground distribution in Mexico, Canada, Peru and throughout Central America.
Pacific Coast Fruit Co. sources from both organic and conventional farms, and works exclusively with farms that have been GAP-certified. GAP — an acronym for Good Agricultural Practices — is a third-party certification.
"We believe that quality produce comes from quality growers, and will continue to seek organic growing practices, advanced traceability, proper certifications and full transparency to promote the health of people and the planet through sustainable agriculture," said Nemarnik.
