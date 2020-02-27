PENDLETON, Ore. — Dryland wheat farmers in northeast Oregon should be on the lookout for stripe rust after the fungal disease was found in a small trial plot at Oregon State University's Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center north of Pendleton.
Christina Hagerty, an assistant professor of cereal pathology at the station, said stripe rust was first detected on Feb. 26 in a highly susceptible winter wheat cultivar known as PS 279. OSU is advising growers to monitor their crop closely, and spray fields with fungicide as needed.
"With stripe rust in particular, timing is everything," Hagerty said. "Shutting down that epidemic early on is important."
Stripe rust is expected to be severe in 2020 following what has been a mild winter across Eastern Oregon and Washington. Xianming Chen, research plant pathologist at the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Pullman, Wash., released his latest disease forecast on Jan. 21, predicting an average yield loss of 44% in susceptible wheat varieties.
Susceptible varieties of soft white winter wheat include Mary, UI Magic and ORCF 102, Hagerty said.
"It can boom pretty fast if conditions permit," she said. "We've had an open winter. It's been pretty mild."
An updated forecast will be released in March.
The station grows wheat varieties susceptible to stripe rust in part to alert growers and industry officials when the disease is present.
"If we can use these varieties to give a heads-up to our clientele, that's sort of the goal," Hagerty said.
In a notification sent to growers, OSU Extension staff said the most effective treatment for strip rust is to tank-mix a fungicide with a spring herbicide application. The choice of products will depend on yield potential and susceptibility of the crop, as well as price.
"It is important to not let stripe rust build to high levels," the staff said. "Timing of fungicide application is generally more important than the fungicide product applied."
For more information, contact CBARC at 541-278-4186.