Oregon State University Extension’s Seed and Cereal Crop Production meetings are going virtual once again this September.
“We were hoping to have in-person meetings, and in fact we had booked the venues and set an agenda,” said OSU Extension agronomist Betsy Verhoeven. “But with the recent increase in COVID cases, uncertainty if there would be new restrictions and not wanting to have a cap on attendance, we felt we had no choice but to go back to a webinar format.”
The meetings are being held on three days — Sept. 15, 16 and 28 — with each webinar running from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and one Oregon Department of Agriculture credit offered for each session.
Agenda items for the Sept. 15 meeting include, agronomic updates for grass seed from OSU south valley field crops Extension agent Christy Tanner; updates on slug control strategies from OSU Extension slug expert Rory McDonnell; and new technologies for weed control in grass seed from OSU assistant professor Caio Brunharo.
Agenda items for the Sept. 16 meeting include an update on the new USDA Agricultural Research Service entomology program from Seth Dorman, an entomologist recently appointed to the ARS Forage Seed and Cereal Research Unit in Corvallis; a presentation on the efficacy of common zinc phosphide baits for vole control from USDA biologist Aaron Shiels, who has been researching bait efficacy for the Oregon seed industry this year; and a report from Steve Salisbury of the Oregon Seed Council on the potential for using rodenticide bait stations.
Agenda items for the Sept. 28 meeting include an update on the wheat market and a look at Oregon Wheat Commission activities from Amanda Hoey, chief executive officer for the Oregon Wheat Commission and the Oregon Wheat Growers League; winter and spring wheat variety recommendations from OSU Extension cereal scientist and assistant professor Ryan Graebner; and a report on best practices for strong yields and pest management in wheat from OSU field crops agent Nicole Anderson.
The webinars are free, but participants must register to get ODA pesticide credits.