An Oregon State University Extension course that helps farmers create wildfire preparedness plans is available online.
Oregon Occupational Safety and Health began requiring the plans for many farm operations in 2019.
Enrollment in the three-hour, seven-module online course costs $25.
Topics include understanding unique wildfire risks in agricultural areas; identifying locating and documenting hazards; mitigating risk with defensible space and better-prepared structures; creating fuel breaks; on-site water sources for firefighting; inventorying available resources; and creating medical, fire emergency and fire-prevention plans.
OSU said the course is also designed to benefit ag operations without employees, and rural residents.
The requirements apply to producers with employees who work to suppress wildfires on farms and rangeland. A documented emergency action plan is required as well as firefighting action and prevention plans.
Workers who go beyond using an extinguisher or small hose to control fire must have basic training and an annual refresher.
OSU estimates the likelihood of fire in Oregon’s populated urban and rural areas is greater than that of 64% of states.
Jacob Powell, the OSU Extension educator for Sherman and Wasco counties, developed and leads the course. Extension fire educators provided peer-review edits.
It covers how to create emergency farm plans. He said the advantages of a written plan include having all contacts easily accessible in one place and clear steps to follow.
“I’m seeing a lot more people have those plans in writing,” Powell said.
A course goal is “to provide tools for producers to deal with these problems,” Powell said.
He said more producers are taking fire precautions such as shutting down equipment in high-risk conditions and parking it in safe areas and using disc lines to create defensible space.
Powell said enrollment for another online course, to cover fire behavior in cropland and grassland, is expected to open during the week of Aug. 8.
