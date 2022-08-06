Fire plan

An online course helps farmers and others to write fire plans.

 Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP

An Oregon State University Extension course that helps farmers create wildfire preparedness plans is available online.

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health began requiring the plans for many farm operations in 2019.

