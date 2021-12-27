Ben Maney, new president of the Oregon Wheat Growers League, wants to improve the way farmers tell their story.
He want to let “people know just how valuable we are, what our farmers do on a daily basis,” he said. “What our improvement in technology has been, allowing farmers to be more efficient.”
A fifth-generation farmer, Maney raises dryland wheat north of Pendleton in Umatilla County on about 4,000 acres.
His father was also a county president. When he returned to the farm, Maney wanted to follow his dad’s example.
“I knew that farming and working the tractor were only a part of it,” he said. “A lot of times, unfortunately, there’s decisions made in Salem and Washington, D.C., that affect you on the farm. You’ve got to have a voice, you’ve got to tell your story. If you don’t, no one knows and they’ll start making decisions for you.”
Maney said he’s advocating for his farm, his neighbors and for farmers across the state.
He’s also advocating for the next generation, he said, noting that he and his wife, Julie, had a son, Rhett, in March.
“These last couple of years have been challenging for wheat farmers, with the drought, heat, change in weather and policies,” Maney said.
Maney encourages farmers to keep engaged and informed.
“But we also want our growers to tell us what they’re doing right — what have they been successful at on their farm? What are some of the challenges?” he said. “The more we get that out there for our grower base, it helps everybody. Guaranteed, if one guy’s having a challenge or a little bit of a struggle on his field, his neighbors may also be having that same challenge and not sure how to go about it.”
