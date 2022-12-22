1230_CP_MW Jerry Zahl courtesy

Longtime crop consultant Jerry Zahl, with son Andy Zahl, received the "Above and Beyond" award, the Oregon Wheat Growers League's highest honor.

 Oregon Wheat Growers League

Crop consultant Jerry Zahl recently received the "Above and Beyond" award, the highest honor given by the Oregon Wheat Growers League.

He helped establish working relationships between farmers, scientists, crop consultants, extension agents and administrators, the league said in a press release. "His zealous pursuit of that goal has led him to become the best-recognized advocate for uniting growers with scientists at institutions in all three Pacific Northwest states. Many crop scientists in the region credit their development as a scientist to Jerry’s support and encouragement."

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you