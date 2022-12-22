Crop consultant Jerry Zahl recently received the "Above and Beyond" award, the highest honor given by the Oregon Wheat Growers League.
He helped establish working relationships between farmers, scientists, crop consultants, extension agents and administrators, the league said in a press release. "His zealous pursuit of that goal has led him to become the best-recognized advocate for uniting growers with scientists at institutions in all three Pacific Northwest states. Many crop scientists in the region credit their development as a scientist to Jerry’s support and encouragement."
After nine years as manager of the Copeland Farm, Zahl became an agronomic crop consultant for the Walla Walla Growers Cooperative for 32 years, retiring in 2010.
His clients produced 20,000 acres of crops annually, of which more than 90% were in Oregon. He provided agronomic advice and services to farmers as far south as Pendleton.
Following retirement, Zahl worked as an independent crop consultant for eight years, continuing to serve clients in Oregon.
“If you know Jerry, his strong handshake, bold voice, and desire to connect young families in agriculture across our region, you already know he’s a good man,” said Nathan Rea, of H.T Rea Farming, while presenting the award.
Among Zahl's accomplishments:
• Zahl advocated for the elimination of agricultural field burning, preferring that the crop residue remain on the fields to improve soil quality.
• Zahl led efforts to identify and address diseased plants found to be infected by wheat soil-borne mosaic virus, which had previously not been known to occur in dryland wheat fields of eastern Oregon or Washington.
• As chair of the Pendleton Station Liaison Committee, Zahl advocated against a 50% reduction in funding for USDA Agricultural Research Service programs at Oregon State University's research station in Pendleton in 2015. The reduction in funds was removed from the budget.
Oregon Wheat presents the award to individuals who have repeatedly stepped up for Oregon wheat producers and have gone the “extra mile.”
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com