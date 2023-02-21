The Oregon Wheat Foundation has awarded scholarships to 12 high school seniors.
Each student receives a $1,500 scholarship to support their studies at a university, community college or vocational school.
“This scholarship program allows Oregon Wheat to invest in the future of our state and industry,” Tom Winn, foundation chairman, said in a press release. “We congratulate all of the scholarship recipients and thank the generous donors who allow this program to continue to grow and make a difference in the lives of young people.”
The 2023 Oregon Wheat Foundation scholarship winners are:
• Dru Boyle, Madras High School.
• RyLee Demianew, Pendleton High School.
• Grady Dunlea, Lost River High School.
• Blake Harper, Helix High School.
• Jack Lieuallen, Pendleton High School.
• Kole Martin, Sherman County High School.
• Natalie Martin, Sherman County High School.
• Maclane Melville, Enterprise High School.
• Natalie Namdar, Mountainside High School.
• Madison Orem, Ione High School.
• Collin Rovey, Cove High School.
• McConly Underhill-Wilkinson, The Dalles High School.
The foundation each year selects up to 12 graduating high school seniors who are children of a grower member of the Oregon Wheat Growers League, or whose parents are employed by a grower member. The scholarship is also open to students who have worked for growers.
The Oregon Wheat Foundation was formed in 1980 to raise funds for specific projects, including the annual scholarships. The foundation works to promote Oregon’s wheat industry by providing funding for education and the welfare of communities.
Field Reporter, Spokane
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com
