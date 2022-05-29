Two years ago, Oregon farmer Darren Padget assumed leadership of the U.S. Wheat Associates board during uncertain times, and now he's leaving during uncertain times.
"It's an interesting time to be a wheat producer," he said. "Something that people viewed as the red-headed stepchild of the commodities for a long time is now front and center because of the Ukraine situation. It is unusual times for sure."
Padget became chair of the U.S. Wheat board in July 2020. His term will end during the board's meeting June 6-9 in Bend, Ore. Rhonda Larson, a farmer from East Grand Forks, Minn., will replace him as chair at that meeting.
Padget lists the potential for overseas hunger as his top concern for the industry. Uncertainty in Ukraine and India means some of the world populations most in need of wheat will be impacted, he said.
"The Black Sea feeds them and that may be a really tough deal," Padget said. "There's no way the U.S. can backfill that, or Australia or Canada, even all together. (The Black Sea) is 13% of the world's trade and we're 6.5%."
Russia invaded Ukraine three months ago. Neither nation has been exporting wheat. Both border the Black Sea.
"Full bellies don't revolt, and I'm afraid things are going to get pretty nasty in certain parts of the world that are already on the edge," he added. "Food shortages are just going to exacerbate that problem. That's sad, from a food producer's standpoint."
Padget also pointed to high prices of inputs and supply shortages as challenges facing the industry.
These are "very uncertain times, and it doesn't look like it's going to end any time soon," he said. "It's easy to be discouraged with high inputs and the world situation the way it is, but the ag community's a resilient, adaptable bunch, and we'll get through it. Better times (are) ahead, I'm sure, but in the meantime, we've got to tough it out."
U.S. Wheat is the overseas marketing arm for the industry. Ordinarily, when a farmer takes over the leadership position, he or she is prepared to travel.
"You've got an airplane ticket in your hand and you get your frequent flyer miles rather quickly," Padget said. "I've been out of the country one time in two years. I've been out many more times as just a regular commission person. It certainly didn't turn out the way I'd envisioned. But it's not about me, it's about the wheat growers. ... U.S. Wheat, even in the times of COVID and everything, is still a reliable supplier."
U.S. ports are open and the industry touts its reliability to overseas customers.
"As long as we have it, it's for sale," Padget said. "It's too bad the Midwest is having their issues, but we will have wheat for sale. The (Pacific Northwest) is looking good, and there's wheat coming in from other places. Time marches on. It's just unfortunate we're short on supply when the world really needs it."
The Northwest drought put a huge dent in wheat yields last year, but this year's crop is in much better shape so far.
The industry pivoted to virtual meetings and trade teams during the pandemic.
"Everybody's anxious to get back together, and hopefully this fall that can happen," he said.
In his year as past chairman, "I hope to do some traveling and at least have a farewell tour," Padget said with a chuckle.
His farm is a regular stop for overseas customers visiting the region, but that, too, halted during the pandemic. Trade team visits are slated to resume in June.
"We haven't had anybody for two years, so one (visitor) would be an increase," he said. "They're just now firming up schedules. It's just kind of getting going. I'll believe it when I see the whites of their eyes."