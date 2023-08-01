PULLMAN, Wash. — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack asked those gathered to mark the groundbreaking of the USDA Agricultural Research Service's new building to imagine the future.

He asked them to picture themselves inside the completed facility, located on the Washington State University campus in Pullman, Wash., as future researchers worked to understand "a particular disease impacting wheat production."

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you