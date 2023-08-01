From left, Wendy Powers, Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean for Washington State University's College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences; Elizabeth Chilton, WSU provost and chancellor; Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack; Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.; Chavonda Jacobs-Young, USDA Undersecretary for Research, Education and Economics and USDA Chief Scientist; and Simon Liu, USDA Agricultural Research Service administrator, shovel soil Aug. 1 in the groundbreaking for the new USDA ARS building on the WSU campus in Pullman, Wash.
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., lean in as U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack makes a point Aug. 1 during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new USDA Agricultural Research Service building on the Washington State University campus in Pullman, Wash. Elizabeth Chilton, WSU provost and chancellor, left, and Chavonda Jacobs-Young, USDA Undersecretary for Research, Education and Economics, and Simon Liu, USDA Agricultural Research Service administrator, at right, also listen.
Matthew Weaver/Capital Press
PULLMAN, Wash. — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack asked those gathered to mark the groundbreaking of the USDA Agricultural Research Service's new building to imagine the future.
He asked them to picture themselves inside the completed facility, located on the Washington State University campus in Pullman, Wash., as future researchers worked to understand "a particular disease impacting wheat production."