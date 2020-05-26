China has opened its market to U.S. barley, a move that is "big news" for Pacific Northwest barley growers, an industry leader says.
"There is significant demand," Laura Wilder, executive director of the Idaho Barley Commission, told the Capital Press. "China, with a population of over 1.4 billion, is the biggest beer-drinking country in the world."
The change follows the approval of a phytosanitary protocol by both countries under the U.S.-China phase one trade deal signed in January.
USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the U.S. Grains Council will work with Chinese officials to develop fumigation and industry best practices and ensure potential exporters meet administrative requirements to sell to China.
In addition, last week China slapped a nearly 80% tariff on imports of Australian barley, Wilder said.
Australian news reports blamed the tariff on that nation pushing for an independent investigation into how China has handled the coronavirus pandemic. China has also complained about Australia's trade investigations against it.
Australia had been the largest supplier of barley to China. The nation annually imported an average of 4.6 metric tons of Australian barley worth $865 million between 2015 and 2018.
With Australian barley penalized, China is looking for other suppliers.
China also has a significant need for imported feed grains such as barley, and now is the time for U.S. farmers and companies to develop the market, Wilder said.
"Currently, most barley grown in the U.S. is contracted by U.S. companies for malt but Idaho and PNW farmers along with other U.S. farmers have the capacity to grow a lot more barley," she said. "The market as it is further developed will drive the supply."
The grains council last October brought the first China barley malt trade team to the U.S., hosted by the Idaho commission and barley farmers. They also visited other states.
The importer in that group made two U.S. malt purchases stemming from contacts made during that visit, Wilder said.
"The message I got from Chinese team members that visited last fall is there is strong interest in China for the high quality barley grown and malt produced here," she said. "However, it will take a little while for suppliers and importers to get connected and develop relationships."
“We are pleased to see China making strides to uphold their purchasing commitments under its Phase 1 agreement with the United States, and the fact it could once again position the U.S. barley industry as a preferred supplier is even better news for U.S. barley farmers,” council president and CEO Ryan LeGrand said in a press release.