Pacific Northwest ag industry representatives are urging U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to step in as federal officials ponder breaching the four dams on the lower Snake River, long a goal of environmentalists.
"Prior to the last several months, the (U.S. government) has never supported a position of dam breaching; however, we are increasingly concerned that the U.S. government position is shifting to support a dam breaching action that would completely devastate the Pacific Northwest agricultural community," the letter states.
Decades-long litigation regarding salmon in Columbia River Basin is currently under a stay agreement until Aug. 31, according to the letter. As part of the agreement, the federal government committed to "exploring" removal of the four Lower Snake River dams.
During the stay, the primary parties to the litigation have entered a mediation process led by the White House Council on Environmental Quality and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, in hopes of reaching a settlement.
Many industry representatives are members of the Inland Ports and Navigation Group, which has been a defendant intervenor since the beginning of the litigation nearly 30 years ago.
"Despite our concerns, and many others being raised repeatedly throughout this process, the U.S. government participants appear to be looking at this issue solely through the lens of salmon recovery and not through the greater public policy objectives of the Biden administration such as food security, clean energy, de-carbonized transportation, infrastructure capabilities, environmental justice, or international trade objectives," the letter states.
Any risk of dam removal is concerning to the region's and the nation's agricultural economy, said Michelle Hennings, executive director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers.
“Our expectation is that solutions proposed from USDA will align with commitments to strengthen the agricultural economy and bolster the resiliency of the entire food supply chain," Hennings said. "While an expedient response is needed, it is also critical that thorough analysis based on sound science and reliable research is used in decision making.”
According to the letter:
• Dam breaching would eliminate irrigation from the pool behind Ice Harbor Dam and end barge access for farmers, requiring them to turn to either railroads or trucks to move their crops.
"As you well know, neither form of transportation is as safe, efficient or environmentally friendly as barge navigation," the letter states to Vilsack.
• Barging provides an important, comprehensive check on the rail system. Losing barge access would give railroads the power to raise rates further, affecting farmers' long-term profit margins and U.S. grain export competitiveness.
• The Snake River dams play a role in irrigating more than 50,000 acres of Northwest crops.
"Removing acres irrigated by Ice Harbor Dam ... would eliminate enough apples to feed 18 million people, sweet corn to feed 19 million people, potatoes to feed 6.4 million people, and so on. The farms irrigated by this pool directly and indirectly drive up to $2 billion in annual economic value and support more than 10,000 jobs."
The economic impact of dam removal cannot be measured solely on the impact to irrigated land value, the letter states. Land value is "just a tiny fraction" of impact overall.
"It does not capture the devastating effect removal of these dams would have on the overall American economy and food security," the letter states. "... Any actions taken that impact these farms will have a reverberating effect on millions of Americans, not just the local community that produces the food."
The industry supports "science-based efforts" for broader salmon recovery, the letter states.
"We support those efforts and many more throughout the basin, but we cannot support the removal of the Snake River dams and this critical trade gateway for the region’s and nation's agricultural products," the letter states.
The letter is signed by 22 organizations, including the Idaho, Oregon and Washington Farm Bureaus, Oregon Wheat Growers League, WAWG and Washington Grain Commission, Washington Potato Commission and various companies.
Stacey Satterlee, executive director of the Idaho Grain Producers Association, said her organization is drafting a similar letter.
