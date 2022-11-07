The Northwest wheat crop is off to a good start, but farmers hope for more moisture as the growing season approaches winter.
"There is a lot of time between now and the 2023 harvest," said Amanda Hoey, Oregon Wheat CEO.
Planting for Oregon winter wheat was on par with the typical timeline, but growers had dry conditions for planting, she said.
"The rain over the last couple of weeks has been essential for germination and getting a stronger stand," she said.
Favorable planting conditions in the Palouse region were "promising," said Britany Hurst Marchant, Idaho Wheat Commission executive director.
"The rest of the state is also off to a good start with winter wheat crops, but things are drier than we’d like them to be and we’re hoping for some good snowpack through the Snake River Plain," Marchant said.
In Washington, seeding was slightly later than usual due to the late harvest, and fall moisture was spotty, said Casey Chumrau, executive director of the Washington Grain Commission.
Winter wheat progress has varied depending on the location, but recent rains improved conditions and spur emergence prior to incoming snowstorms, she said.
Chumrau said farmers are pleased that 94% of the region's winter wheat crop is rated fair to excellent. Farmers hope for more precipitation in the near future, she said.
"There is still a long way to go with this crop but the PNW is fortunate to have a better start than some of our friends in the Southern Plains," Chumrau said.
Plant growth in Idaho had mostly ceased as "much needed" rain and snow began to fall, according to the USDA's Nov. 7 crop report.
In northeast Oregon, most stands of winter wheat had almost entirely emerged, according to the report. The wheat was uniform and progressing well.
In Washington, some producers prepped for winter and quickly finished seeding grain before the snow arrived. Washington. Re-cropped winter wheat emerged with help from the rain and snow, according to the USDA.
Field Reporter, Spokane
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com
