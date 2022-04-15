The Pacific Northwest wheat crop tour schedule is back in full force this summer as farmers face another challenging year.
"There will be more (events) this year than last year," said Clark Neely, lead of Washington State University's cereal variety testing program. "Last year was almost a full schedule."
This year includes the return of the annual field day in Lind and revival of a program at WSU's Spillman Farm in Pullman after several years hiatus. The schedule also includes Oregon State University and University of Idaho wheat-related field days.
There are currently no COVID requirements for attendance, Neely said.
"I think it's going to be more or less normal," he said.
He provides data on variety performance to farmers during the field days. "They should keep in mind the context in which the data was generated," he said.
Neely recently toured variety trial sites.
So far, new wheat varieties from the McGregor Co. and AgriPro look "vigorous," Neeley said.
"There's more locations this year than normal probably that are in a little bit rougher shape than I'd like to see," he said. "I suspect it's going to be another rough year, especially in our low rainfall sites."
Even if there's more moisture in-season, farms have less stored soil moisture this year compared to last year, Neely said.
Moisture levels depend on location, he said. Farmers in high rainfall areas feel that they're in decent shape, but growers in dryland Lind and Ritzville are "really limited."
"This moisture that we're getting, even though it's in the form of snow, is good (but) I don't know that it will be enough," Neely said.
The next two months will be critical for a spring crop in dry country, he said.
"It will very much be dependent on how much comes out of the sky, because there's hardly anything in the soil," he said.
Researchers last year were "chasing moisture," seeding deeply with a no-till drill at trials in Fairfield, Creston and Almira, and the plants didn't emerge as well as Neely hoped.
"A lot of that I attribute to, it was just so dry last fall, we were planting deeper than we normally do," he said.
Neely's team ended up re-planting at low-rainfall sites in Ritzville, St. Andrews and Connell because they had planted so deeply in August.
The results made for good emergence data, he said, but wouldn't work for yield trials.
"The re-plant only worked well at Connell. We did not get good stands at Ritzville or St. Andrews," he said.
Neely thinks switching from a deep furrow drill to a conventional double-disk drill led to uneven moisture and soil density.
He estimates that spring seeding is 50% done, despite pauses due to snow and cold on the Palouse, in areas south of Rockford.
"A week ago, we were thinking maybe we would be done planting this week," he said. "We would have been, if it hadn't turned back to winter."