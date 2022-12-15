Farmers could get some relief from high input costs in 2023, but economic uncertainty will continue to present new challenges, an economist says.
War in Ukraine, inflation, continued supply-chain disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the prospect of recession “have largely shaped the input market in 2022 and they will continue to do so in 2023,” said Xiaoli Etienne, University of Idaho associate professor of agricultural economics.
She is also the state Wheat Commission’s endowed chair of commodity risk management and spoke at a UI forum Dec. 14.
To an extent, how these factors play out will determine prices for many inputs, she said.
She expects “a very challenging financial situation for small farmers going into 2023 with this record high inflation, uptick in interest rates, a volatile market and extremely high input costs. But we are seeing signs that the market will cool down.”
Oil prices early this year increased as economic recovery from the pandemic’s peak continued, then shot to nearly $120 a barrel in April — the highest since 2008 — as the war broke out.
Recession concerns are a key driver of the decline in recent months, Etienne said, and 2023 prices are projected to be $70 to $90 a barrel.
Gas and diesel prices are also expected to drop. Strong demand for diesel during harvest helped keep that fuel from following gasoline’s price drop this fall, she said.
Natural gas, used in nitrogen fertilizer, reached a 14-year price high this summer. Russia is a major producer and exporter. Supply increases should reduce prices in 2023, depending in part on winter demand, Etienne said.
This year's fertilizer shortage was partly due to sanctions on Belarus and Russia exports, she said. Sanctions pushed already rising prices, which earlier this year more than doubled.
Other contributing factors included supply-chain problems, demand-driven high crop prices and ongoing impacts from weather-related manufacturing losses in the southern U.S. in 2021.
Some prices are down from their summer peaks, and, “looking ahead, we are likely to see slightly lower fertilizer prices,” Etienne said. The drop will be limited by strong demand — indicated by high corn prices — and unknowns related to weather and supply chains as well as natural gas. U.S. production increases will provide some relief.
Applying fertilizer judiciously will be important, she said. And farmers should consider buying fertilizer several times during the season and marketing some of their crops after each transaction — one way to guard against buying high and selling low.
Chemical prices may decrease, helped by North America increasing production and China loosening its COVID policy, Etienne said.
Interest rates are around 6.5% for a farm operating loan in the Federal Reserve’s Kansas City District in the third quarter, up from about 4.3% in 2021.
“With inflation slowing down, we are most likely going to see slightly lower borrowing costs in 2023,” Etienne said, but a return to 2021 rates is "unlikely."
Labor costs are projected to rise again, she said, but price increases should slow for land and machinery.
Machinery prices are up by more than 50% since before the pandemic began. A slowing economy in the next couple of years would reduce demand, allow manufacturers to catch up on backorders and reestablish supply chains, Etienne said.
