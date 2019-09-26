Researchers have identified and cloned a gene that could fend off stripe rust in wheat and barley.
When deployed in wheat, the gene will reduce or eliminate the use of fungicide for stripe rust, increasing profit for growers, said Daolin Fu, a University of Idaho wheat geneticist.
Twenty-three researchers from UI, Washington State University, University of California-Davis and two Chinese universities, Shandong Agricultural University and Sichuan Agricultural University, co-authored a report in the scientific journal Nature Communications.
"Wheat stripe rust is a prevailing disease worldwide," Fu said in an email to the Capital Press. "Many major genes only provide temporary help before new virulent races emerge."
The YR28 gene may act as a durable gene and provides strong resistance.
"The identification of YR28 provides a potentially powerful tool for defeating wheat stripe rust," Fu said.
Researchers are back-crossing the gene to 18 wheat varieties from the Pacific Northwest. Fu expects to have improved wheat lines with YR28 stripe rust resistance available in three to five years.
Researchers are interested in understanding the molecular mechanisms of the gene, he said.
The YR28 gene can be suppressed in certain wheats. Fu is interested in identifying the suppressor and knocking it out, he said.
The same gene can also provide stripe rust resistance to a barley line, improving yield, according to the university.
Fu joined UI in 2016 after conducting research at Shandong University for China’s State Key Laboratory of Crop Biology in China and at the University of California-Davis, where he worked with leading wheat scientist Jorge Dubcovsky.
The Idaho Wheat Commission supported Fu’s hiring at UI through an agreement to harness the power of new genetic approaches to improving wheat production.