DAVENPORT, Wash. — High school seniors Tate Nonnemacher and Cadence Zellmer are the new Washington Wheat Ambassadors.
The Davenport, Wash., residents will represent the state's wheat farmers at civic and community events, and participate in WAWG meetings with state agencies and legislators.
They will each give a speech at the Washington Association of Wheat Growers annual banquet Dec. 1 during the Tri-State Grain Growers Convention in Spokane. They will be judged on the quality of their presentation and awarded scholarships of $5,000 and $4,500 from the Washington Wheat Foundation.
The students were selected after an initial application process, which included submitting a short introductory video.
Tate Nonnemacher is the son of Trea and Casey Nonnemacher. The family operates a multi-generation wheat farm in Lincoln County.
A student at Davenport High School, he has maintained a strong grade-point average. In addition to farm activities, Tate is active in FFA, FBLA, National Honor Society and football.
Tate plans to study agronomy at a four-year university and pursue a career in agriculture.
Cadence Zellmer is the daughter of Kyle and Kristin Zellmer. Their multi-generation family farm is in Lincoln County.
She has also maintained a strong grade-point average at Davenport High School. Cadence is captain of the soccer and softball teams.
Her leadership roles include serving as an officer in FFA and FBLA and as a member of the National Honor Society.
Cadence plans to become a registered nurse with a focus on rural healthcare.
