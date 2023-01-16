Palouse, Wash., farmer Ben Barstow will chair the Washington Grain Commission for the next two years.
"It's a small group, and everybody eventually has to take a turn," Barstow told the Capital Press.
Barstow took over as chairman during the commission board meeting Jan. 12. He replaces Mike Carstensen.
As the economy reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is at a critical point, Barstow said.
"A lot of our buyers, in South Asia anyway, are struggling to pay for high-quality wheat because their economies are still suffering a lot from the effects of COVID, especially from the Chinese shutdowns," Barstow said. "It's a critical point for us to step into that situation right now and ramp up our overseas marketing efforts."
Washington wheat is well worth the higher price buyers pay for it, Barstow said.
"It's going to perform well for you, with your consumers and your ultimate end-users," he said.
Washington farmers had a "big year" last year, providing a good income to the commission, Barstow said.
However, he said, "We're all concerned about this next year, we're worried about falling prices, and who knows what the weather will bring us?"
The availability of equipment and parts is another concern.
"That's a discussion that, any time two farmers get together, it always comes up — I'm sure it will keep coming up," Barstow said. "It's really coming home all of a sudden that equipment-wise, agriculture's kind of in trouble."
Barstow began farming in 1992. He typically farms 1,000 acres, but added 400 acres last fall after a neighboring farmer retired. He raises wheat, barley and chickpeas.
Barstow also pointed to the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit against Syngenta and Corteva as a concern.
The suit alleges Syngenta and Corteva quash competition by giving rebates to a handful of large pesticide distributors that favor the companies' products over lower-priced generic competitors.
The distributors pass those higher prices on to farmers and ultimately to consumers, the FTC claims.
Barstow said he is concerned that FTC lawyers don't understand that farmers, as price takers, aren't able to pass their costs on to consumers.
Farmers also need to do their part to accurately represent their industry, he said.
"If we don't all start stepping out and explaining the facts of life to people, we're going to be run out of business by ignorance on the part of the general population," Barstow said.
Barstow is one of two barley farmer representatives on the grain commission board. He represents Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Klickitat, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima counties.
