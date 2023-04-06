Farmers will get their first look at new wheat varieties during Washington State University's upcoming crop tour.
"There's been a slew of newly named varieties," said Clark Neely, cereal variety testing program lead. "There's just a lot of new material for growers to look at."
WSU's program has released the Pacific Northwest crop tour schedule. Tours are June 1-30.
On a recent drive through the state, Neely observed "quite a bit of" snow mold and cold damage, particularly along Highway 2.
"And that's not even including our site in Douglas County, which is still under 10 inches of snow," he said. "Everybody's kind of anticipating that that trial's going to get hit hard by snow mold. It's probably just going to be the four or five varieties we know have good tolerance, and everything else is going to almost be dead."
He expects snow and freeze damage to influence variety rankings this year. Plants can recover, depending on the severity, but some varieties will definitely be affected, he said.
"We haven't had a bad snow mold year in a while now," he said. "I think a lot of people will be interested to see how varieties handle that."
Stripe rust is expected to be low to moderate on susceptible varieties this year.
It's too soon to predict insect pressure, Neely said.
"Our spring planting is running at least two weeks behind schedule this year, between snow and the cold temps," he said. "That may or may not influence results a little bit. Stuff that's earlier might be favored a little bit more, (and) avoid some of the heat stress later this summer."
This year the schedule also includes tentative dates for canola field tours.
If farmers can't attend field days, Neely encourages them to take a self-guided tour. Maps and variety data are available on WSU's Small Grains website.
Ratings have been added and updated on the website, including variety performance for aluminum tolerance, acidic soils, emergence, cold tolerance and straw strength/lodging.
