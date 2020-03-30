Syngenta has released a new hard red spring wheat variety called AP Renegade.
Overall performance is what sets it apart, said Riley Hille, Syngenta's key account lead in Ritzville, Wash.
"AP Renegade has shown to have the top-end yield without losing the agronomics, quality and disease package that growers need," she told the Capital Press.
The new variety performs well under different management styles and is a complement to some earlier varieties, Hille said.
Hille expects a strong soft white spring wheat year, but that farmers in certain geographies always plant hard red spring wheat.
"With the current market, I don't think growers will be making large changes to their typical rotations," she said.
Renegade is suited for several rainfall zones.
Some larger farms cover multiple counties and experience differences in moisture, disease pressures and soil, she said.
Growers might want to use one variety across their acreage rather than several, she added.
Renegade is also resistant to Hessian fly — a big concern for spring wheat farmers — and is moderately resistant to fusarium head blight, also known as scab; stripe rust; and dryland foot rot.
It’s also performed in areas that show aluminum toxicity, she said.
Growers will need to manage for protein, making sure they have adequate amounts of nitrogen.
Renegade is medium- to later-maturing, Hille said.
"It is a similar plant type to some of the older stand-by varieties growers are comfortable with, while adding additional bushels and maintaining protein," Hille said.