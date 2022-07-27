The new leader of Shepherd's Grain said his role is to make sure the company continues to grow.
"I do think we're in good shape to do that this coming year," CEO Jeremy Bunch told the Capital Press.
Bunch has worked for Shepherd's Grain for 10 years. He became CEO for the farmer-owned company June 1, replacing Mark Swenson, who retired after five years in the role.
Over that decade, Bunch said, he mastered the different elements necessary to run the company, learning from Swenson.
"It was a natural progression for me," he said of the CEO position.
Company growth means more customers, which translates to more bushels of wheat produced by the company's 38 farmers in the Pacific Northwest and South Dakota.
"What we're hearing from customers out there, bakeries, they're saying their biggest challenges are price stability and supply stability, and we offer those things," he said
The company has a flat price over the course of a year, Bunch noted.
"In this world of price volatility in the commodity market, and how that's affecting food prices, we base the price of our flour directly on the cost of production that our farmers need to earn in order to be financially sustainable themselves," he said.
Bunch estimates that over the last five years, the cost of production for Shepherd's Grain's farmers has averaged $6.50 to $7 per bushel for hard red winter wheat; $9 per bushel for dark northern spring wheat and $6 per bushel for soft white wheat.
Farmers market roughly 15% of their wheat through Shepherd's Grain, Bunch said.
"All the values of Shepherd's Grain are coming into our time — regenerative agriculture, sustainable agriculture is a big deal right now — and we've just been positioned to really take advantage of that in the marketplace," he said. "The grower-owners of Shepherd's Grain want to see us go out there, be risky, just go all in to increase sales. We're just really strategizing the upcoming year, the opportunities before us."
Bunch grew up on a small grass seed farm in the Willamette Valley. He worked for the Idaho Department of Agriculture, conducting warehouse audits and organic inspections.
He saw an advertisement in the Capital Press that Shepherd's Grain was looking for a logistics manager, and applied.
"The more I found out about Shepherd's Grain, I fell in love with what they were doing, and was happy to become a part of it," he said. "I really haven't had a boring job on the day since."
Shepherd's Grain emphasizes the relationships between farmers and end-users and consumers, Bunch said.
"People like to know where their food comes from, farmers really appreciate (knowing) where their food is going," he said. "That connection is at the heart of what we do."
