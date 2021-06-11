Wheat growers and the University of Idaho recently signed a licensing agreement for a new spring wheat variety.
The soft white spring variety UI Cookie, from breeder Jianli Chen, based in Abderdeen, was 14 years in the making.
Chen said she hopes to reach 5% of spring wheat production with the new variety. It was released to replace the variety UI Stone.
UI Cookie has good yield, improved stripe rust resistance, Fusarium head blight tolerance and threshing ability. It's slated for dryland production, primarily in Southern Idaho.
The variety is public, with no royalty.
The Idaho Wheat Commission negotiated an exclusive license with the University of Idaho to commercialize the variety. The commission will manage the first seed expansion from foundation to registered seed through provisions in a sublicense with the seed producer.
The commission recognizes the importance of royalties, which can be used to fund the development of future varieties, executive director Casey Chumrau told the Capital Press.
UI Cookie was a good agronomic and economic opportunity to make a gesture to farmers who are investing in research and breeding programs through their checkoff dollars, she said.
"We have heard frustrations in the past of paying on the front end and the back end," she said. "It's not going to work with every variety, but in this particular case no commercial company was interested despite the excellent end-use quality."
Because of the "excellent results," the variety has possibilities beyond Southern Idaho, Chumrau said.
"That is something the market would have to determine," she said. "We're not going to go out and advertise this variety in Washington and Oregon, but we would be happy to see this variety take off."
Chumrau said grower response so far is excellent, during a particularly tough growing year due to drought.
"They say UI Cookie looks better than a lot of things they have planted next to it," she said.
Chumrau expects UI Cookie to be available on a limited basis in 2022, and more widely available in 2023, assuming seed dealers continue to expand production.
She said farmers can be proud of investing in the variety.
"It's much better for all of us to see some kind of return on our investment, meaning it's out being grown in fields," Chumrau said. "Nobody wants to see all of the time and money and many years of breeding effort go to waste just because a commercial interest was not willing to take on the variety."