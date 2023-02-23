Railroad

A BNSF train crosses Lake Pend Orielle at Sandpoint, Idaho. A new grain-handling facility in South Dakota will add to the demand for railcars headed to Portland and Puget Sound ports.

 BNSF Railway

CHS Inc. is calling a new 1.1 million bushel grain facility, to be built this spring in South Dakota, a strategic location in its "Pacific Northwest corridor," but at least one commodity group worries that it will add pressure on an already stressed rail link to the region's ports.

The new facility will be built in southeast South Dakota. The main destination for the wheat from the facility is the Pacific Northwest for export, the company said.

