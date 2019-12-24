The National Association of Wheat Growers has sold its building in Washington, D.C., and will move to new offices Jan. 4.
The National Wheat Foundation, NAWG’s educational counterpart, had owned the building on Capitol Hill since 1978, and NAWG was its tenant.
The old building is a "prime location," NAWG CEO Chandler Goule told the Capital Press. It was within walking distance of the Capitol.
"However, over the last 41 years, not only with the decline of the economics of rural America and the price for wheat, we felt it was in wheat growers' best interest for us to sell this asset and to move into a more secure investment-type of policy, so we can continue to move forward," Goule said.
He cited the cost of maintaining the old building as a factor in the decision.
The sale of the building for $7.2 million was completed Dec. 10. NAWG placed the money with an investment firm, and plans to use the earnings to fund future foundation projects, Goule said.
NAWG has an annual budget of $1.5 million.
NAWG leased temporary space at 25 Massachusetts Northwest, and hopes to remain there. The organization is negotiating for a permanent space, Goule said.
"Either way, we were going to a temporary spot regardless, because this happened so quickly," he said.
The new location is on the other side of Union Station, perhaps a "block and a half further" than the original location, Goule said.
It is "critically important" for NAWG's team to be a short walking distance from Capitol Hill, Goule said.
"Sometimes we go up to the Hill three or four times a day," he said. "There have been times during a Farm Bill where we've been called and they've said, 'You need to come over here right now,' and they mean 'now,' there's a decision being made. If it takes me 45 minutes to get there, then we are losing opportunities to continue to be the voice for wheat growers directly on Capitol Hill."
NAWG will have an open house once it moves into its permanent space.
Wheat farmers in North Dakota withdrew from NAWG in June. Growers from that state paid roughly 17% of the organization's membership dues.
Goule said that wasn't a factor in the decision to move.
"It's still very unfortunate to NAWG and wheat growers abroad that such a large, influential state chose to withdraw from the organization," he said. "North Dakota always has a standing invitation to come back and rejoin NAWG."