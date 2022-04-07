WASHINGTON, D.C. — The president of the National Association of Wheat Growers asked lawmakers to double funding for market development and boost donations of U.S. wheat in international food aid programs in the next farm bill.
Nicole Berg, who is a Washington wheat farmer, testified April 6 before the House Agriculture Committee’s Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee as it reviewed Title III programs in the farm bill covering agricultural trade promotion and international food aid.
Trade promotion
The current farm bill provides $200 million for the Market Access Program and $34.5 million for the Foreign Market Development program. NAWG hopes to see those amounts doubled.
Those funding levels become inadequate as costs and the number of grant applicants increase, Berg said.
It has been more than 15 years since Congress increased funding for MAP and 20 years for FMD. During that time, cooperators like U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm of the industry, have been forced to reduce staff, she said.
The Agricultural Trade Promotion Program temporarily staved off further marketing reductions and allowed a much-needed increase in programming, but those funds run out in 2024.
"Significant" increases in the MAP and FMD baseline funding levels will be critical as ATP funding is exhausted, Berg said.
Food aid
The last two farm bills have granted the United States Agency for International Development flexibility in how it implements programs, but it's mostly gone toward cash donations or vouchers.
NAWG would like more balance if the need isn't urgent and there's time for USAID and USDA Foreign Agricultural Service to secure U.S. wheat, said Jake Westlin, NAWG vice president of policy and communications.
"If we have time to do it, let's do it with U.S.-grown wheat and not be purchasing with U.S. taxpayer dollars the wheat of our competitors," Westlin said.
Once a crisis is resolved, Westlin said, the country might be more inclined to buy U.S. wheat.
As the costs of shipping and fuel increase, the amount of commodities donated through food aid continually decreases.
Berg asked the subcommittee to address the higher costs of providing food aid.
She cited a Congressional Research Service Report, saying that procurement of commodities for in-kind food aid made up approximately 40% of funding in the 2020 fiscal year. These commodities are subject to U.S.-flag shipping requirements in the Cargo Preference Act of 1954, which requires at least 50% of the gross tonnage of U.S. government-financed cargoes must be shipped on U.S.-flag vessels.
Shipping on U.S.-flag vessels typically costs more than on foreign-flag vessels, which raises the cost of providing food aid. This reduces the volume of food aid that can be provided.
Congress should evaluate the required threshold for food aid programs, consider an increase to the Food for Progress Transportation Cap, and work with the maritime industry to find a creative solution that maximizes food aid while keeping the maritime industry strong, Berg said.