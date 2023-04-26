National Association of Wheat Growers president Brent Cheyne, a Klamath Falls, Ore., farmer, spoke to the House Agriculture Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit about the importance of crop insurance for farmers. "With crop insurance, we need a good program to be made better," Cheyne said.
Rep Glenn "G.T." Thompson, R-Pa., and chair of the House Agriculture Committee, visits with National Association of Wheat Growers president Brent Cheyne, of Klamath Falls, Ore., following Cheyne's testimony.
Wheat prices would have to fall 62% before farmers received help from Price Loss Coverage crop insurance under the farm bill, National Association of Wheat Growers president Brent Cheyne told members of the House Agriculture Committee this week.
"When prices fall that far, there’s effectively no safety net at all for farmers,” Cheyne said.
Cheyne, a Klamath Falls, Ore., farmer, testified April 26 before the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit.
NAWG, the lobbying arm of the wheat industry, counts increasing the PLC reference price, currently $5.50 per bushel, among its priorities as Congress writes a new farm bill.
Cheyne emphasized the importance of maintaining an effective safety net for farmers as drought becomes more commonplace.
"The importance of the safety net has played out on my farm as we've experienced severe drought in one of the driest grain-producing areas in the country," Cheyne told lawmakers.
Moisture this year has replenished Cheyne's topsoil, but previous years of drought mean his subsoil remains dry, he said.
Other major wheat-producing areas, such as the Great Plains, are experiencing drought. The USDA projects the smallest winter wheat crop since the 1960s, Cheyne said.
"With crop insurance, we need a good program to be made better," Cheyne told the Capital Press.
Cheyne said he felt lawmakers listened to him, with several speaking with him afterward, including Rep. Glenn "G.T." Thompson, R-Pa., the committee chairman.
"It was very much worth my while," Cheyne said.
Cheyne said he doesn't have a feeling for how the final farm bill will play out. Conversations range from "the epitome of optimism to the pit of despair, and everything in between," he said.
"I am always concerned about negative changes any time I deal with any part of government," he said.
Representatives of other commodity groups, including corn and soybeans, also spoke to the subcommittee, offering various producer perspectives on the farm bill.
The current farm bill expires Sept 30.
Cheyne advises wheat farmers to reach out to their congressional delegations. "...Whoever you can, whenever you can and do everything you can do as an individual to make your voice heard," he said.
