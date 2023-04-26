Wheat prices would have to fall 62% before farmers received help from Price Loss Coverage crop insurance under the farm bill, National Association of Wheat Growers president Brent Cheyne told members of the House Agriculture Committee this week.

"When prices fall that far, there’s effectively no safety net at all for farmers,” Cheyne said.

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

