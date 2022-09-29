National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg recently told a congressional subcommittee that funding for voluntary conservation programs should be maintained or increased in a new farm bill.

Berg, a Paterson, Wash., wheat farmer, spoke to the House Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee on Sept. 20.

Field Reporter, Spokane

