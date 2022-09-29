National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg recently told a congressional subcommittee that funding for voluntary conservation programs should be maintained or increased in a new farm bill.
Berg, a Paterson, Wash., wheat farmer, spoke to the House Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee on Sept. 20.
The new farm bill will provide a roadmap and budget for the USDA during the next five years.
Berg hopes to see continued or increased funding for such programs as the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) in the next farm bill.
"Will that happen? I don't know — Congress is very, 'How are we going to pay for an increase in any baseline in the farm bill?'" Berg told the Capital Press. "Those negotiations will definitely start heavier after the November elections."
U.S. wheat farmers entered more than 7,500 contracts with USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service between 2018 and 2021 through conservation programs.
Changes made to CRP in the 2018 Farm Bill reduced rental rates, capped cost share for seed and eliminated financial assistance for mid-contract management. Each change added costs for farmers who participate, and with costs going up, the program is not getting the same interest as it once did, Berg told lawmakers.
Between fiscal years 2018 and 2021, 3,000 valid applications for EQIP from wheat growers went unfunded, Berg said. Over that same period, more than 2,000 valid applications for CSP from wheat growers went unfunded.
Additional applications through RCPP also went unfunded over those years, she said.
Berg also sought quality assurance and training for agency staff to understand the programs when they meet with farmers to develop implementation plans for individual farms.
"Maybe some employees haven't been on a farm," Berg said. "One size does not fit all across the country."
Farmers appreciate voluntary incentive-based programs to implement new practices and technologies to manage the environmentally sensitive parts of their farms, Berg said.
On her farm, she uses programs such as CRP on highly erodible land to manage for the high winds in the Tri-Cities area or for particularly rocky ground.
"It does help build stability in your business plan, because it's almost guaranteed money, after putting in and managing strips and doing your part and letting it sit there for conservation," Berg said. "We get a payment for that. That helps with the price of wheat going up or down or maybe the drought situation."
