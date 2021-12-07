SPOKANE — Work on the 2023 Farm Bill is about a year behind schedule, National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule says.
"To be very honest, we are six to 12 months behind in the process, if you ask me," Goule said. "I really thought we would have started to have farm bill hearings at the beginning of this calendar year. ... I am concerned about the timeline we are currently on."
Goule provided an update on the farm bill Dec. 2 during the Tri-State Grain Growers Convention in Spokane.
NAWG is surveying its members and will use the results to set its top 10 priorities for the legislation, Goule said.
Congress has been focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, Goule said.
The current farm bill will expire Sept. 30, 2023. Goule anticipates a one-year extension, and the new bill will be passed in 2024.
He expects at least one chamber to flip from Democratic to Republican control during next year's elections, which would likely mean work on the farm bill will have to start over.
"It's usually not in our best interest to have the farm bill being a presidential election issue discussion," he said. "I know in the back of your mind you're thinking it would be great to have the president and the candidate stand up and talk about the farm bill. It's not, because all the issues they discuss somehow get muddled down in the mud and it delays everything we're going to do."
The budget office sets total spending for the bill. The exact amount isn't yet known, Goule said, although the wheat industry hopes it's an increase over the 2018 bill, which was roughly $428 billion over five years.
"Just like the cost of production for (farmers) has gone up, the cost of all of these programs is going to go up as well," he said. "If we get the exact same baseline we had in 2018, we're going to have to cut back on programs somewhere, because to administer and implement them is more expensive."
Separating nutrition programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — known as SNAP — from the farm bill is an occasional discussion.
"No matter what your personal opinion is of the nutrition title or SNAP, you will not get a farm bill if you separate them," Goule said, referring to the support of urban members of Congress SNAP generates for the legislation.
Several states represented in the Senate ag committee are the largest recipients of SNAP benefits, he noted.
Goule sees "significant threats" from groups such as the Environmental Working Group on the far left and the Heritage Foundation and Taxpayers for Common Sense on the far right.
According to NAWG, wheat farmers in Idaho received nearly $102 million, Oregon $52.56 million and Washington nearly $175 million in ad hoc COVID relief payments.
Overall, wheat farmers in states represented by NAWG received $1.8 billion. On average, an Idaho wheat farmer received $40,000; an Oregon farmer $40,000 and Washington farmer $70,000.
"This money was needed because of things going on with the coronavirus and supply chain — this money is also going to come back and haunt us when we start trying to put a farm bill together," Goule said.
About $29 billion went out to all farmers, he said.
"The Environmental Working Group is going to throw that right back in our face," he said. "This is going to be an issue as it comes up."