Adequate funding for the next farm bill will be the biggest hurdle as lawmakers continue work on the legislation, a wheat industry leader says.
"Right now, most commodity prices are pretty good, so the government's not making any payments," said Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers. "Which means we have less money to write the next farm bill with."
The mid-term elections will determine the next steps in developing the new bill.
"If either chamber remains Democrat, I think that chamber will proceed with farm bill hearings," Goule said. "But if one or both of the chambers should flip to Republican, I would see farm bill hearings stalling until the new majority is put into place" in January.
Farm bill negotiations are already six to eight months behind, Goule said. He thinks it will be "very difficult" to get a new bill authorized by Sept. 30, 2023.
"We should have already had 20 or 30 farm bill hearings in Washington, D.C., in both the House and Senate," he said. "The Senate hasn't even had any farm bill hearings in D.C. yet."
Part of the delay can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
If Republicans take back the House, Goule foresees another attempt to split the nutrition program from the farm bill, which would be a non-starter in the Senate.
Several states represented in the Senate ag committee are the largest recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. SNAP generates support for legislation from urban members of Congress.
NAWG will first focus on broad education of lawmakers about the bill, then focus on vital programs for farmers next year, Goule said.
Goule doesn't expect the lower Snake River dams, long the target of environmental groups who say they should be breached for the benefit of salmon, to immediately be targeted by lawmakers.
A recent report on the dams from Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee "said a whole lot of nothing" and "really just kicked the can down the road," Goule said.
"Congress is the only body that can actually remove those dams," he said. "I don't think we should let up the pressure, but I'm feeling very confident nothing's going to happen in this Congress."
The Water Resources Development bill would be the most likely place to include language to remove the dams, Goule said. That bill authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to carry out activities concerning water resource development projects, and both Republican and Democrat lawmakers have committed not to include any language about breaching, he said.
"I feel good about this year, but next year's a new Congress and there's always a new fight," he said.
Some ag stakeholders have expressed concern about environmental groups taking the dam breaching argument into courtrooms.
"The courts continue to add pressure to push for a legislative result, but the courts cannot actually take the dams out," Goule said. "As long as we continue to have level heads and come to the table to think about the rural economy, agricultural transportation and the salmon return, we can get through this."
Lawmakers are currently in their districts campaigning. Goule recommends farmers attend meetings and talk about the farm bill, crop insurance programs and dams.
"That's the most important thing I think you could do for the month of October," he said. "If you could just try to attend one of those meetings and get your voices heard by your representative."
