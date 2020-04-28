Market Facilitation Program payments to growers were necessary due to tariffs and trade uncertainty, but they'll likely put agriculture in the crosshairs as Congress begins discussions a new farm bill, a wheat industry leader says.
"You take those payments, and then you add $19 billion, and then you add $16 billion, and then you add just the regular farm bill programs, the farm bill has got a huge target on it," National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule told the Capital Press. "I think we're going to draw so much attention."
It likely won't just be long-time critics of the farm bill such as the Heritage Foundation, the Environmental Working Group and the American Enterprise Institute, Goule added.
"I think you're going to have a lot of other groups coming out and saying, 'Agriculture got a ton of money during all this — why do they need a farm bill?'" Goule said. "Really, that just shows that they don't understand production agriculture."
The bill mainly helps manage risk, Goule said.
"I think the hill is getting steeper and steeper any time we do any type of payment, whether we're in an emergency situation or not," he said.
Discussions about the next farm bill will likely begin next year, he said.
Goule encourages wheat farmers to think about who has agriculture's best interests at heart when voting later this year.
"It's very important who you elect in this election in November," Goule said. "Those congressmen and senators will be the ones who hold the first hearing for the 2023 Farm Bill. They're going to set the tone and projection for that bill."
NAWG is also working with USDA's Farm Service Agency about finding a way to speed up crop insurance payments under the current farm bill, Goule said.
Under statute, payments can't be made until after Oct. 1, Goule said. But NAWG wants to know if there's a way to legislatively remove that timeframe. It would benefit all farmers under the current farm bill's Title I, he said, but must be done carefully.
"Even though we are in a time of crisis, NAWG would not be supportive of opening the farm bill, because you can't just open one title," he said. "You either open the whole thing, or you don't open it at all."
Goule also provided updates on:
• Working at home: All NAWG staffers have moved and "adapted very well" to teleworking during the quarantine, Goule said. The organization has increased the number of its staff meetings from once to twice a week, and held a board meeting last week.
• Move planned: In January, NAWG sold its building and moved into a temporary space. The permanent space in the same building has now opened up, Goule said.
• Stay in touch: Farmers experiencing any difficulties due to COVID-19 and the quarantine should contact their state wheat growers association and NAWG, Goule said.
The organization speaks weekly with White House and USDA representatives to provide examples of problems, he said.
"All 50 states are handling this differently," he said. "We want to make sure commerce and the supply chain continue to flow seamlessly so we can keep food on the shelves in the grocery stores."