The National Association of Wheat Growers has formed a new committee devoted to sustainability and climate policy.
The committee will review wheat sustainability issues and guide the development of NAWG priorities on climate policy.
"It is a really important topic that's received a lot of attention recently," Dave Milligan, NAWG president and a Cass City, Mich., farmer, told the Capital Press. He pointed to President Joe Biden's climate efforts.
Wheat farmers want to be part of the discussion, Milligan said.
NAWG's current policy calls for voluntary, incentive-based programs that will help early adopters and take into account that not all wheat-producing areas are the same, including the amount of rainfall.
NAWG's policy will likely become more detailed as the committee works, particularly as discussions turn to carbon trading, Milligan said.
"We've grown wheat for, what, forever?" he said. "We know what it is, we know how to measure it, market it and grade it. So how do we do that in the carbon market?"
NAWG wants to make sure the financial benefits of the carbon markets go to farmers and not middlemen, he said.
"It's happening on the farm, that's where the money needs to come," he said.
In the 1980s, roughly 20% of wheat production was no-till in an effort to reduce erosion and improve air and water quality. Today, it's closer to 60%.
Milligan expects more farmers to adopt no-till practices.
"That is the trend," he said. "I see there's benefits to it. There's some issues, usually — there's a steep learning curve, it doesn't always work as advertised. It's a little more challenging in the colder climates."
If a program pays farmers who use no-till practices, NAWG wants to be sure the early adopters are also compensated, Milligan said.
Milligan said farmers also want to make sure food production remains part of the conversation.
The committee will report to the NAWG board.
Idaho farmer Ty Iverson and Washington farmer Marci Green are members of the committee.