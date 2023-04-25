The new farm bill may be delayed a few months, but National Association of Wheat Growers representatives say they are optimistic that it could be completed by early next year.

0428_CP_MW Jake Westlin courtesy mug

Jake Westlin

"I think the September deadline is probably a little ambitious, but I think there's real opportunity to ... get something done by the year-end or over the winter," said Jake Westlin, NAWG vice president of policy and communications. "Beyond that, you do get into the 2024 election cycle, and it gets into a little bit of a silly season, so you don't really want to be trying to do what has historically been a bipartisan bill in the middle of a presidential election and all of these House and Senate races." 

0428_CP_MW Mariah Wollweber courtesy mug

Mariah Wollweber
Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

