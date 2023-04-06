Nicole Berg always dreamed of helping to shape a farm bill.
The fourth-generation Paterson, Wash., wheat farmer got to lead farm bill discussions as president of the National Association of Wheat Growers last year.
Now Berg will serve on Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson's National Agriculture Campaign Advisory Council. Thompson chairs the House Agriculture Committee and will be one of the bill's lead authors.
The advisory council supports Thompson's congressional campaign.
"It's the best part of the dream come true when the House Ag Committee chair asks you to be an adviser," Berg told the Capital Press. "It's quite an honor, plus it's very exciting, to actually have direct contact with the chairman in trying to get the farmers' story told."
Thompson will meet regularly with the advisory council.
"...This is his way to have his ear to the ground while he's going through these farm bill negotiations," Berg said.
Industry leaders say they expect farm bill negotiations to extend beyond the Sept. 30 deadline, when the current bill expires.
Berg expects the price of the farm bill to be front and center during House discussions. She's asked how funding for the bill will be authorized when most, if not all, agricultural groups are asking for more.
Thompson is working on an audit to determine where current funding is spent, she said.
"He wanted to structure the farm bill in a way that we talk about what we need, and then talk about how to pay for it," she said.
Many farm bill hearings will take place during the next few months, she said.
She anticipates the bill will ultimately go to a conference committee that includes leaders of the House and Senate agriculture committees. That's when "the heavy negotiation and the heavy lifting starts," she said.
Berg is also on the Federal Crop Insurance Corp. board of directors.
The crop insurance portion of farm bill discussions will include whether to strengthen the safety net or improve emergency response, Berg said.
"The safety net has gaping holes in it, and it needs to have smaller holes, especially when you see the ad hoc money that's been coming to us farmers," Berg said. "There's obviously a need, so how do we make these programs more robust, to keep family farms in business?"
In addition to wheat and field corn, Berg grows specialty crops such as bluegrass seed, sweet corn, green peas, dry peas and dry beans. She wants to expand insurance coverage for speciality crops.
"I think it's been an underserved area of agriculture," she said. "There's big opportunity with developing new programs for speciality crops."
The farm bill's Dairy Margin Coverage program tracks dairy farmers' cost of production. It offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.
A similar program for other crops could be an opportunity to help with the safety net, Berg said.
"I know that there's the idea of margin insurance floating around Congress," she said. "I look forward to seeing if they have some sort of plan."
Berg welcomes feedback from farmers.
"I know the chairman is listening to all of agriculture, and I'm here to help convey any voices or issues that we need to present from the Pacific Northwest area," she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.