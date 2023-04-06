0715_CP_MW Nicole Berg 3

Nicole Berg, past president of the National Association of Wheat Growers, inspects a field of irrigated wheat near Paterson, Wash., last May. She is now on an advisory council related to the farm bill.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press file

Nicole Berg always dreamed of helping to shape a farm bill.

The fourth-generation Paterson, Wash., wheat farmer got to lead farm bill discussions as president of the National Association of Wheat Growers last year.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you