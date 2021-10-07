The continuing resolution to fund the federal government through Dec. 3 includes disaster aid for wheat farmers, says the head of the National Association of Wheat Growers.
Chandler Goule, CEO of NAWG, expects farmers to begin to receive disaster relief payments by Thanksgiving.
The stopgap spending bill includes $10 billion in agricultural disaster aid through the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus in 2020 and 2021, according to NAWG.
The bill includes language that provides drought assistance when counties experience "severe" drought conditions for eight weekson the U.S. Drought Monitor scale.
The continuing resolution changed some of the thresholds for disaster consideration. Previously, growers had to be in an "extreme" drought area.
Goule called the change "significant."
Goule earlier this year toured six wheat-producing states to see drought impacts, including Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
"Eastern Washington ... was some of the worst, burned-up, short wheat I've ever seen since I've been in this job," he said. Goule joined NAWG in 2106.
The bill was signed into law last week. USDA must now write the rules to send out payments, as well as crop insurance payments in October, Goule said.
"It'll be a busy month for USDA, but I do know this is on the forefront of the Biden administration and (U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom) Vilsack's mind to make sure we get this disaster relief out to our farmers as soon as we possibly can," he said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.