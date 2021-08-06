Over the summer, National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule toured six wheat-producing states. He says Washington wheat farmers hold a dubious distinction.
"I hate to tell you this, but Washington still wins," he told the Capital Press by phone Aug. 4. "You all still have the shortest wheat that's got the most heat stress on it of all the states I've been to, but every state is clearly showing signs of major drought and stress issues in the crops."
Goule toured Washington, Oregon and Idaho in June, and visited North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota at the end of July.
Goule anticipates help from the federal government, and welcomed congressional funding earmarked for drought relief assistance.
He is "very confident" Senate and House appropriations bills will cross Biden's desk, citing a bipartisan approach in both chambers.
The crop insurance program will also provide relief.
President Joe Biden's administration is the first, Democrat or Republican, in 21 years to not cut crop insurance in its budget, he said.
"That gives us a little bit of comfort that the administration realizes the importance of that program, especially coming out of such a bad year," Goule said.
Goule expects all growers who qualify for crop insurance will be able to remit their full policy. He declined to give an estimate for total crop insurance payments industry-wide.
The industry will maintain its "strong drum beat" about the importance of crop insurance, Goule said.
"We're going to have six states that are going to have major claims this year," Goule said. Parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas are also affected.
Goule doesn't anticipate the usual fight over crop insurance funding from longtime opponents this year.
"When you're looking at political strategy and you're trying to find money, it's always easy to attack a program when it's not in use because we're having plenty of rainfall," he said. "If I was in opposition to crop insurance, which I am not, this would not be the year I would try to attack it."
Crop insurance funding is a permanent bill not included in the Farm Bill, but discussed at the same time as the Farm Bill. Goule expects Farm Bill discussions to begin in 2022.
"I think we're going to get a pass this year, but we definitely should not let our guard down," he said.
The industry will discuss a permanent disaster program in the Farm Bill.
"We need to be very careful, but very pragmatic, about how we want to structure (a program)," Goule said. "One year you may have a flood, one year you may have drought and one year you may have fire. A lot of times, crop insurance and disaster assistance doesn't cover things like fire. If your crop goes up in smoke, literally, you're not covered. Just a lot of things we need to look at as we develop those programs."