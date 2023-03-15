crd railroad 1.jpg (copy) (copy)

The merger of two railroads has drawn criticism from two national wheat organizations, whose members rely on rail transportation.

The federal Surface Transportation Board has approved the merger of the Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern Railroad, a move U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers say is disappointing and could add to already high shipping costs. 

The board has given the green light to rail consolidation without regard for the consequences for agricultural shippers from the lack of competition in the rail sector, the wheat organizations said in a press release.

