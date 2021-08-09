The National Grain and Feed Association has updated its manual for firefighting in grain facilities to reflect changes in technology since the late 1980s.
The original manual was written in 1987 in response to a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration grain-handling standard to address fire and explosion mitigation techniques.
"We're responding to farmers that have machinery and are going at speeds we couldn't go at in 1987," said Jim Siebert, director of safety education and training for the organization. "Our facilities have had to react with larger equipment all the way around."
Such modernization requires more effort to maintain, he said. It also calls for a good hazard monitoring system, including plug switches, dust capacitors and rub blocks, used to reduce risks of overheating in grain elevator legs.
The updated manual includes current equipment, fire explosion mitigation techniques and a more through responder interaction section.
"(It) discusses how a rural facility or grain facility would interact with local first responders, bring them into facilities and develop plans before an incident occurs," Siebert said.
Each grain handling facility is unique in its layout, design, construction, operations, equipment, and personnel, and requires a tailored firefighting plan, Siebert said.
The association asks facilities to give the manual to and collaborate with firefighters and emergency responders, including rehearsal drills, Siebert said.
Siebert didn't have specific data about the number of grain-related fires per year.
"There's several per year, and there's several that go unreported," he said. "If a fire happens in a facility, is maintained and put out by the facility or (its) fire suppression systems, it's not a reported event."
The biggest need is a continued good housekeeping program followed even in the busiest time — during harvest.
"If (an area) gets out of the standard for cleanliness, are we bold enough to stop the process and clean up and then kick the process back on?" Siebert asked.
As grain handling capacity increases, some facilities need to be retrofitted for the latest fire prevention and suppression techniques. New facilities should be equipped with such measures, Siebert added.
Siebert gives presentations about the manual, including dust explosions, dryer fire prevention and emergency responder interaction, to facility managers and first responders.
The manual is free for association members and $250 for non-members.