Barley

Barley growing in eastern Idaho.

 Juliet Marshall/University of Idaho

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has reduced its Idaho barley production estimate for this year, but the crop will still be much larger than the drought-stricken 2021 harvest.

NASS said its Aug. 1 forecast calls for production of 53.2 million bushels, down 14% from its July 1 prediction but up 22% from last year's crop.

