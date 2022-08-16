USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has reduced its Idaho barley production estimate for this year, but the crop will still be much larger than the drought-stricken 2021 harvest.
NASS said its Aug. 1 forecast calls for production of 53.2 million bushels, down 14% from its July 1 prediction but up 22% from last year's crop.
Yield is expected to average 95 bushels per acre, down 14% from the 111 bushels forecast July 1.
About 560,000 acres of barley are expected to be harvested this year, up 14% from 490,000 acres in 2021.
Mike Wilkins, a state Barley Commission board member who farms near Rupert in the south-central region, said his irrigated, spring-planted crop appears to be “a strong average — maybe a pinch better — and way better than last year.”
He said his yields are up 30 to 40 bushels an acre from last year, depending on the individual field. His yield last year was 30 to 40 bushels off the long-term average.
“Average yield pays the bills,” said Willkins. “We’re pretty happy.”
Some winter-planted barley may not do as well as the crop planted in the spring, he said.
Newdale-area grower Dwight Little said neighbors tell him the dryland crop in eastern Idaho is headed for below-average yields, and the irrigated crop also is “seeing some effects of continual heat.”
Plants in the region emerged during the unusually cool, wet spring with extra horizontal tillers to fill. Hot, dry conditions followed quickly and have persisted. Little said in much of the dryland crop “there was not enough moisture to support what the plant thought it could produce.”
Results appear mixed in eastern Idaho irrigated barley, he said. The supply of irrigation water was larger than expected, thanks to the wet late spring, but a few growers were still short on water.
In soil with insufficient moisture, a stretch of high heat slows the plant, Little said. “Barley needs continuous replenishment of moisture it is losing.”
He said some growers in high-elevation areas near the state’s southeast corner got good moisture at emergence, and beneficial monsoon rain more recently. That crop looks good but was planted late, so it will finish closer to the first frost.
“This thing just changes with the weather,” Little said. “You can’t ever sing your good fortune till you cash your check.”
