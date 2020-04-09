Northwest farmers are planting slightly fewer acres of wheat this year, and the amount of the crop in storage across the region is higher than last year, the USDA reports.
Across the region, the number of wheat acres planted is down 1% from last year, but spring wheat acreage is expected to be up in Idaho and Washington.
All wheat stocks stored in the region are up 8% from last year, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Washington is estimated to have 2.22 million total acres planted to wheat in 2020, down 2% from last year. Winter wheat acreage is 1.70 million acres for this year, down 3% from 2019. Spring wheat acres planted are estimated at 520,000 acres, up 2% from last year.
Glen Squires, Washington Grain Commission CEO, said winter wheat acreage seems to go up and down with rotations, and matches 2018 acreage.
Upswings in barley plantings are indicative of higher prices, he said. In Washington, the number of acres planted to barley is estimated at 115,000 acres, up 21% from the previous year, according to NASS.
Total barley acres in the U.S. are estimated at 2.92 million acres for 2020, up 7% from 2019.
Wheat prices are up a little. If the Black Sea nations continue to restrict exports, it could be favorable for prices, Squires said.
"How high they'll go, who knows?" he said.
Soft white wheat is $6.05 to $6.10 per bushel.
"It's probably right at the cost of production, depending on the farmer," Squires said.
On-farm wheat stocks in Washington are up 53%. Squires said that's a reflection of the times.
"Prices have been low, a lot of uncertainty, so I think probably a lot of farmers are just trying to hold on and waiting to see if prices will go up," he said.
In Idaho, growers expect to plant 1.21 million acres of wheat for harvest this year, up 1% from 2019.
Winter wheat acreage is estimated at 730,000 acres, unchanged from last year.
Spring wheat acres, excluding durum, are expected to total 470,000 acres, up 2% from last year. Durum wheat acreage in Idaho is about 5,000, the same as last year.
All wheat stored in all positions on March 1 totaled 58.1 million bushels in Idaho, up from 48.9 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were up 20%, while on-farm stocks were up 17% compared to the previous year.
"Idaho has stable wheat acres and the numbers projected by NASS are what we expected — no surprises," said Blaine Jacobson, executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission.
But the NASS survey was conducted before the coronavirus outbreak. Flour, pasta and other essentials made from wheat have been flying off grocery store shelves as families stay home and feed themselves based on what they can prepare at home, Jacobson said.
"I expect spring acres to be higher than what NASS has projected due to the new dynamics at play," he said.
At 510,000 acres, Idaho's barley acreage is down 6% this year, according to NASS.
In Oregon, total acreage planted to winter wheat is estimated at 740,000 acres for 2020, unchanged from 2019. Oregon spring wheat projections were not available.
Wheat stored in all positions totaled 33.5 million bushels, up from 24.2 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were up 47%, while on-farm stocks were up 6% compared to the previous year.
Amanda Hoey, CEO of Oregon Wheat, said that might be due to higher production last year and market uncertainty. Farmers may have held over waiting for improvements after trade disruptions, looking for an opportunity for the markets to right themselves, she said.
Market facilitation payments from the Trump administration may have allowed farmers financially bridge over those trade disruptions and even out over time, she said.
Nationally, all wheat acres are expected to total 44.7 million acres, down 1% from 2019. Winter wheat acres are estimated at 30.8 million acres, down 1% from 2019.
Durum wheat planted acres in the U.S. for 2020 are estimated at 1.29 million acres, down 4% from the previous year. All other spring wheat is estimated at 12.6 million acres, down 1% from 2019.
Wheat stored totaled 1.41 billion bushels, down from 1.59 billion bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were down 12%, while on-farm stocks were down 8% compared to the previous year.