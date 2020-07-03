The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement went into effect this week, drawing cheers from most agricultural organizations.
This step means all required legislative and regulatory changes needed to implement the agreement have been put into place or are scheduled to take effect, according to the U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers.
Dalton Henry, U.S. Wheat vice president of policy, said reaching this point provides certainty to growers.
Mexico was the top export market for U.S. wheat for the last three years. In the marketing year that ended May 31, Mexico purchased a record 3.87 million metric tons of U.S. wheat valued at $881 million, Henry said.
New rules allowing U.S. wheat brought across the border to Canadian grain elevators to be graded on a level playing field are a "significant step" in furthering equal trade between the countries, according to the U.S. organizations.
U.S. farmers wishing to take advantage of the new provision will need to grow wheat varieties in Canada’s Variety Registration System.
Henry said 15% to 20% of wheat acres in Montana and North Dakota are eligible to be shipped into Canada and graded. Most of the wheat entering Canada comes from those states and Minnesota, he said.
The new trade deal replaces the former North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.
Henry said USMCA is an improvement over NAFTA, which opened the door for exports to Mexico when implemented in the mid-1990s
"You think about the technology that has progressed since then — we really didn't have the internet in its current form," he said. "There were a lot of pieces, especially on digital trade and (sanitary and phytosanitary) rules, that were just never imagined when NAFTA was negotiated."
The new agreement will serve as a "gold standard" template when negotiating with other countries, Henry said.
Not every agricultural organization welcomed the new deal.
"It definitely hurts ranchers," said Bill Bullard, CEO of Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America, or R-CALF USA.
R-CALF requested restored mandatory country-of-origin labeling to prevent U.S. meat packers from receiving 30% more cattle and beef from Canada and Mexico, which can be used to put downward pressure on domestic cattle prices.
Bullard said there's no change "whatsover" between USMCA and NAFTA in cattle and beef trading.
"It memorializes the devastating impact the original NAFTA has wrought upon the industry for 25 years, and now we can expect that to continue, but it's worse," Bullard said. "We are entering the USMCA in a much weaker position than when we entered NAFTA — we have 20% fewer cattle producers, hundreds of fewer auction yards, tens of thousands of fewer feed lots and tens fewer meat packers."
The Trump administration recognized the importance of strengthening domestic supply chains, as the USMCA does so for the automobile, truck and textile industries, Bullard said.
"But the administration completely ignored the need to strengthen the domestic supply chain of beef and cattle," he said. "And that's a huge disappointment."
USMCA passed through the House and Senate relatively easily. The House passed the agreement with a vote of 385-41 in December and the Senate passed it 89-10 in January.
"This should be an agreement that sticks around, because it wasn't just this administration's trade priorities," Henry said. "It's got to be the strongest backing we've seen for a comprehensive free trade agreement going through the U.S. Congress."
Other organizations commented on the latest step:
• American Farm Bureau Federation: “The launch of the USMCA brings optimism to the country’s farmers and ranchers at a time they need it the most,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said in a press release. “It’s important that our neighbors uphold their end of the deal, so the agreement provides a stabilizing force amid the unpredictability of a pandemic in all three countries.”
• National Cattlemen's Beef Association: The organization sent a letter to President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
“International trade is fundamental to the success of North American farmers and ranchers and the full value of the products we sell can only be achieved when we have access to the markets that most value them,” the letter stated. “In the face of the economic hardships of COVID-19, it is timely and welcome that USMCA enters into force, providing a foundation of economic stability for our rural communities and food systems.”
• American Agri-Women: “We have waited for a trade agreement to replace NAFTA and now it is here, which will lead to freer markets, fairer trade, and robust economic growth throughout North America," Karolyn Zurn, president of the organization, stated in a press release.