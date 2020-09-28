Wheat Week, a school science program designed to help Washington students learn about food and farming, will likely get more interest from teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program reaches about 20,000 students per year, but that number could grow to 30,000 this year, said Kara Kaelber, education director of the Franklin Conservation District. The Pasco, Wash., district oversees the program.
During the pandemic, teachers must create online content for their students, Kaelber said.
"It's tiresome; I think they're already burned out, quite frankly," she said.
When Wheat Week's registration opened last week, teachers signed up on behalf of 10,000 students in one day, she said.
With Wheat Week, Kaelber said, teachers get a proven program that meets the needs of their curriculum, with very little preparation required on their part.
The program has shifted to online. Kaelber and the program's instructors put together Wheat Week kits for each student, which teachers sign up to receive when they register. The teachers distribute the kits to the students.
Normally, a Wheat Week instructor would go to a classroom for a week to teach hour-long lessons.
"You're spending five hours with those kiddos and really making a connection," Kaelber said. "By Friday they don't want you to leave. They're kind of used to you, you bring fun stuff to the class, so you're kind of a rock star."
The program has five full-time and four part-time instructors.
In the online version, teachers are able to access a series of short videos. The program may use additional video footage from the Washington Grain Commission, such as how a combine works.
Wheat Week typically goes into fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms, but Kaelber is willing to teach other grades.
"I don't usually like to teach the same kids two years in a row, but this is a lot different," she said.
Fourth-graders this year might get to grow their own wheat, but they might miss the other lessons normally offered in person. If Wheat Week can be taught next year in classrooms, "they're going to have a totally different experience," Kaelber said.
"It's OK if they get to grow wheat again," she said. "It's kind of like (being) a farmer — you get to fine-tune your skills, you get to practice growing it better the next time."
Wheat Week sends the message to students that wheat farmers are stewards of the land and provide food safely.
"People are funny; they want to eat but yet they want to talk bad about the people that produce their food for them, without really understanding the concepts behind it," Kaelber said. "We're teaching students in the classroom, but we're also teaching those adults who are there that are listening."