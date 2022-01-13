Xianming Chen, USDA Agricultural Research Service plant geneticist, seeds wheat cultivars to examine them for susceptibility to stripe rust. Chen's early 2022 forecast is for a moderate risk of the fungus. He will update the forecast in March.
Stripe rust is expected to be moderate this year, with a 20-40% yield loss in susceptible wheat varieties, according to a plant pathologist who tracks the disease.
Current weather is "not very favorable" for stripe rust, said Xianming Chen, USDA Agricultural Research Service plant pathologist in Pullman, Wash.
Based on weather data, yield loss on highly susceptible varieties is likely to be between 25% and 40%, with an average of 34% and a 5% standard error.
That average percentage is lower than the 39% forecast last January for the 2021 crop season, Chen said, citing the cold weather of late December 2021.
Chen and his research team surveyed experimental and commercial fields in Whitman, Adams, Lincoln, Douglas and Grant counties on Nov. 23 and did not find any rust, which is common for that time of year, he said. Sometimes they find rust on one or two leaves, he said. In severe years, such as 2010, it can be quite common, he said.
Popularly grown varieties in the Pacific Northwest are expected to have yield losses ranging from zero to 17%, depending on the level of resistance.
Fields planted with resistant or moderately resistant varieties — those that have a stripe rust rating of 1 to 5 in the Seed-Buying Guide — will not need fungicide application.
Fields with moderately susceptible or susceptible winter wheat varieties — those with a stripe rust rating of 6 to 9 — may need early fungicide application at the time of herbicide application, according to Chen's forecast.
He will release another forecast in early March. Chen noted that in recent years, the coldest winter weather has occurred in February.
Snow provides a good cover to help winter wheat survive the cold, but any stripe rust also survives, he said.
Chen recommends planting resistant or moderately resistant spring wheat varieties, with stripe rust ratings of 1 to 5.
