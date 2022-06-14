Rhonda Larson started farming "as soon as I could reach the pedals," she said with a laugh.
An East Grand Forks, Minn., wheat farmer, Larson recently took over as chairperson of the U.S. Wheat Associates board of directors. She will serve a one-year term.
She replaces Grass Valley, Ore., farmer Darren Padget, who served an extended, two-year term due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Padget is now past chairman.
U.S. Wheat is the overseas marketing arm for the industry. Larson said she wants to ensure wheat remains profitable for farmers.
"I'd like to keep wheat as a good, viable crop for farmers," she told the Capital Press. "Yes, the price is there right now, and we can make some money, but we all know it ebbs and flows. When it goes down, people can't afford to plant it."
Larson called for better wheat quality, noting farmers are subject to discounts for sprout damage, low falling number tests, test weight and protein level.
"All of that affects your bottom line," she said. "You might go in there and think you're going to get, now, maybe $11 a bushel, and you may come out with $5. It just depends on the quality of your wheat."
In Larson's area, farmers raise a lot of sugar beets, with wheat acreage in direct alignment, she said.
"Wheat is wonderful for the ground, and it makes great ground for other crops," she said. "So you want to plant it, but ... it has to be economically feasible that it's going to be worth it."
Larson wants to keep wheat "on the forefront" for the public.
"I think a lot of people don't understand that food comes from ... the ground, and farmers raise it," she said. "I think the pandemic has put a little more emphasis on food and where it comes from, but I still think there's a disconnect between the grocery store and the farmer. I think a lot of people think your food comes from the grocery store, and not from us."
She also wants to emphasize that farmers are stewards of the land.
"The ground is our biggest asset, so we are very, very concerned about taking care of (it) and making sure it's there for the next generation to farm," she said.
Larson raises wheat, soybeans and sugar beets on her father's 3,000-acre farm with her brothers and her son, 38.
Larson said she loves the smell of the dirt as she farms.
"I love sitting up on top of the grain drill and filling it, it's sunset and it's beautiful and it's still," she said. "And then your neighbors — farm people are different. You've got neighbors who will come running whenever you need them."
Larson was encouraged by former U.S. Wheat senior adviser Jim Frahm to go through the leadership positions at the organization as she ended a term on the board representing Minnesota farmers.
"He said it was his last meeting because he was retiring, and I said, 'Well this is my last meeting, too, because I'm going to go off the board, too,'" she recalled. "And he said, 'No you're not, you should go through the chairs.' And I thought, 'Well, maybe I should.'"
At the end of her term, Larson most hopes to have kept wheat on the radar for farmers.
"It has to be economically feasible to plant," she said.
Larson began her term during the U.S. Wheat meeting June 8 in Bend, Ore. Michael Peters of Okarche, Okla., is vice chairman. Clark Hamilton of Ririe, Idaho, is secretary-treasurer.